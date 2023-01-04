CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CINC shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Lifesci Capital started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CinCor Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on CinCor Pharma from $73.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th.

Institutional Trading of CinCor Pharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of CinCor Pharma by 109.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 38,067 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in CinCor Pharma in the third quarter worth $459,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

CinCor Pharma Price Performance

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. CinCor Pharma has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $43.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.23 million and a P/E ratio of -0.68.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that CinCor Pharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CinCor Pharma

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

