Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Given New $13.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CNK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Cinemark from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.56.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49. Cinemark has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.16.

Insider Activity

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.93%. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cinemark will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Enrique Senior sold 35,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $437,123.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,214.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 107.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

(Get Rating)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.