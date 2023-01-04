Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after acquiring an additional 170,939 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 51.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after purchasing an additional 159,396 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cintas Price Performance

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $448.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $445.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.60. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $343.86 and a one year high of $470.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.36.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

See Also

