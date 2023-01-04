Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target Raised to $61.00 at Barclays

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on C. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.91.

C opened at $45.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.56. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $40.01 and a 1-year high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.95%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 314.5% in the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 79.2% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

