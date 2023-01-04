Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Barclays

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CFG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.50.

CFG opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average of $37.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

