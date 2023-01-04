Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Wedbush cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wedbush currently has $45.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.50.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,764,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,984,777,000 after buying an additional 498,557 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,431,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,629,737,000 after purchasing an additional 787,199 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,089,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $896,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,261 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,191,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.