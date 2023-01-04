Clarius Group LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sempra by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $153.71 on Wednesday. Sempra has a 12-month low of $129.69 and a 12-month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.