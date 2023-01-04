Clarius Group LLC Acquires 476 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNC. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Centene by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CNC shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.56.

Centene stock opened at $79.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $73.19 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

Centene declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

