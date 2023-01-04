Clarius Group LLC Acquires 650 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,076 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after acquiring an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $272,892,000 after acquiring an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 25.0% in the third quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,305,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,570 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 109.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,780,022 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972,574 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PHM. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.24. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.49%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

