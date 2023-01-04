Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 10.3% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 224,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 275,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:RF opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $25.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.