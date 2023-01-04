Clarius Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 12,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Carrier Global by 83.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,127,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after acquiring an additional 514,247 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Carrier Global by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,508,000 after acquiring an additional 472,926 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 68,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,084,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,993,000 after buying an additional 543,258 shares in the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In other Carrier Global news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 102,552 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $4,468,190.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a market capitalization of $34.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 17.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 17.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Carrier Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Carrier Global from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.08.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.