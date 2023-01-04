Clarius Group LLC Buys 1,049 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Shares of WELL stock opened at $66.95 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 145.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 530.45%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

