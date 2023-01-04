Clarius Group LLC Buys 201 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,138 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after buying an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,076,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,754,000 after buying an additional 1,311,766 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,668,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $794,647,000 after buying an additional 1,380,495 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Oppenheimer cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of FIS opened at $68.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.63. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.81. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.53 and a 12-month high of $122.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 122.88%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

