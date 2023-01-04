Clarius Group LLC Buys 593 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRI. BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from C$165.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Thomson Reuters Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TRI opened at $115.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.59. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1-year low of $91.55 and a 1-year high of $118.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.30.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. Equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.23%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

