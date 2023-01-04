Clarius Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 34,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $291.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $295.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.46.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.26 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $352.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.60.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.