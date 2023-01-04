Clarius Group LLC Grows Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,081 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PPG. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PPG Industries by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 38,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,108,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 1,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPG opened at $126.84 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.06 and a 52-week high of $177.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $110.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

