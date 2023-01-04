Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,156,000 after purchasing an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 412.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 236,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after acquiring an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 79,933 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after acquiring an additional 10,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,785,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,639 shares of company stock worth $6,680,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.75.

Shares of KEYS opened at $170.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $127.93 and a fifty-two week high of $202.67.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

