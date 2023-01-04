Clarius Group LLC Has $318,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in DexCom by 297.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 327.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in DexCom by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,550,784 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,397,781,000 after buying an additional 140,465 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 229.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 333.0% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DexCom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DXCM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DexCom to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

DexCom Stock Up 1.3 %

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares in the company, valued at $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.73 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 211.49, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.87.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. Analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About DexCom

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.