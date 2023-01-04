Clarius Group LLC Has $324,000 Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FITB. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $32.64 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.92 and a 52-week high of $50.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO James C. Leonard purchased 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence purchased 7,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO James C. Leonard acquired 3,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.16 per share, for a total transaction of $125,198.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,478,087.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

