Clarius Group LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Clarius Group LLC lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 158,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,972,000 after acquiring an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $128.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.86. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

About Republic Services

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.