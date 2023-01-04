Clarius Group LLC Has $345,000 Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of F5 by 3.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 15.9% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 106.7% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 12,852 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the second quarter valued at about $326,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $144.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day moving average of $152.37. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $245.59.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. On average, analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total value of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,256,387.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $1,294,971.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,256,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,320 shares of company stock valued at $3,429,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of F5 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

