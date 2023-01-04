Clarius Group LLC Increases Position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RIO. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 58.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,899,694 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,037,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,783,488 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 203.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,188,218 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,482,000 after purchasing an additional 4,151,342 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,475,787 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $440,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,747,831 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $381,726,000 after purchasing an additional 864,451 shares in the last quarter. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $71.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $50.92 and a 12-month high of $84.69.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($72.77) to GBX 5,700 ($68.67) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 5,800 ($69.88) in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,856.67.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

