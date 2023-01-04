Clarius Group LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,918,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,386,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 6,823,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,471 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.36.

NYSE PG opened at $151.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $361.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a $0.9133 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

