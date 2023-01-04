Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 53.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. 84.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total value of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

NYSE STZ opened at $227.60 on Wednesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.22, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.26.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.29. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $295.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Wedbush started coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Constellation Brands to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. OTR Global raised Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.38.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

