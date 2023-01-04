Clarius Group LLC Purchases 288 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NUE stock opened at $131.06 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 28.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nucor news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,450 shares of company stock worth $1,145,280. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also

