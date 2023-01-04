Clarius Group LLC Raises Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 24.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,470,998 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,084,262,000 after purchasing an additional 875,001 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 7.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after purchasing an additional 535,742 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,867,457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,848,017,000 after purchasing an additional 254,208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in ResMed by 83.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after purchasing an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at about $45,030,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on RMD shares. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

RMD stock opened at $209.11 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.88 and its 200 day moving average is $222.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $262.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.90%.

In related news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Lucile Blaise sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.18, for a total value of $38,055.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,695.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,025,346.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,581 shares of company stock worth $14,180,342. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed



ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

