Clarius Group LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 182.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 32,070,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,547,688,000 after buying an additional 20,699,677 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 16.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,602,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the second quarter worth about $82,681,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $129,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,519.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $473,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,548,245.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,519.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,890 shares of company stock worth $1,485,442. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $49.58 on Wednesday. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The firm has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. Analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Newmont’s payout ratio is 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

