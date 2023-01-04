Clarius Group LLC Sells 190 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clarius Group LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Walt Disney by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,365,280 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,167,284,000 after purchasing an additional 165,075 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,589 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $883,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after acquiring an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

DIS stock opened at $88.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.71. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $162.24 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

