Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 426,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $21,729,000 after purchasing an additional 58,312 shares during the last quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.3% in the first quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,851 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 496,145 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,273,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.8 %

VZ opened at $40.12 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.