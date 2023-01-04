Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Sells 4,504 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 315.3% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.44 and a 52-week high of $57.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $48.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.92.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

