Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $136.17.
Clorox Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of Clorox stock opened at $142.26 on Tuesday. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $186.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.65.
Clorox Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 144.79%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3,487.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,274,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 46.2% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clorox (CLX)
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
- What’s the Outlook for META Stock in 2023?
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.