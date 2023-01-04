Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 1.3%

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.15 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.16 ($0.01). Approximately 1,791,346 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 4,719,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of £6.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.60.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the generation of mineral resource projects for natural resource sectors worldwide. It focuses on battery and base metals. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

