CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Stock Price Up 5%

Shares of CMOC Group Limited (OTC:CMCLF – Get Rating) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.48 and last traded at 0.47. 27,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 15,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.45.

CMOC Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of 0.43.

CMOC Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, tungsten, niobium, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides molybdenum oxide, ferromolybdenum, molybdenum and tungsten concentrates, copper concentrate, cobalt hydroxide, ferroniobium, phosphate fertilizer, gold and silver, and other related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CMOC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMOC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.