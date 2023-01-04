Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $79.13 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $67.84 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 16,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,376,000 after buying an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 354,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after buying an additional 71,410 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

