Colony Family Offices LLC Purchases 13,285 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 263.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 2.1% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Tesla by 37.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,310 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 188.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,904 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $108.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.02. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $402.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $231.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $7,550,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $1,233,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,550,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,169,081 shares of company stock worth $4,492,157,178 over the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.23.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

