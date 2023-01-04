Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Barclays

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Comerica from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Comerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.02. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18. Comerica has a 12-month low of $62.83 and a 12-month high of $102.09.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comerica will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 22.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 9.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Comerica by 27.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Comerica by 22.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Comerica by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

