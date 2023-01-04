Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $4.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $14.74.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 24,099 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 4.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 238,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 107,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 13,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,414,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,450,000 after acquiring an additional 93,270 shares in the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

