Comparing Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK)

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Rating) and Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Berkshire Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Macatawa Bank $82.33 million 4.56 $29.01 million $0.84 13.06 Berkshire Bancorp $20.05 million 8.95 $2.70 million N/A N/A

Macatawa Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Berkshire Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

40.3% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Macatawa Bank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 70.4% of Berkshire Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Macatawa Bank and Berkshire Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Macatawa Bank 34.68% 11.78% 1.00% Berkshire Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Macatawa Bank and Berkshire Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Macatawa Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Berkshire Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Macatawa Bank has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Macatawa Bank beats Berkshire Bancorp on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Rating)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans comprising loans to finance operations and equipment; commercial real estate loans, which consist of construction and development, multi-family, and other non-residential real estate loans; and residential mortgage loans, as well as consumer loans, including automobile loans, home equity lines of credit and installment loans, home improvement loans, deposit account loans, and other loans for household and personal purposes. The company also offers ATM and debit card processing, cash management, trust, and brokerage services. In addition, it provides fraud protection; collection services; disbursement solutions; fund management; and investment and retirement plan services. It serves individuals, businesses, associations, churches, nonprofit organizations, financial institutions, and government authorities. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 26 full-service branches in Kent, Ottawa, and northern Allegan counties, Michigan. Macatawa Bank Corporation was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Holland, Michigan.

About Berkshire Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Berkshire Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers statement savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, multi-family real estate, construction, and consumer loans, as well as mortgages and finance leasing services. In addition, the company offers ATM and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; bill pay, collection, remote deposit capture, and foreign exchange services; and mobile, telephone, and online banking services. It operates through two branches located in Manhattan; four branches located in Brooklyn, New York; four branches located in Orange and Sullivan Counties in New York State; and one branch located in Teaneck, New Jersey. Berkshire Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.