comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Shares Up 2.6%

comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Rating) shares shot up 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.21 and last traded at $1.19. 145,098 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 577,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCOR. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of comScore to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of comScore in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

comScore Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at comScore

comScore ( NASDAQ:SCOR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). comScore had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $92.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that comScore, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other comScore news, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,157 shares in the company, valued at $900,235.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other comScore news, Director William Paul Livek acquired 150,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,107,713 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,026.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Cerberus Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of comScore stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 441,871 shares of company stock valued at $593,768. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On comScore

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOR. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in comScore in the first quarter worth $25,000. Maryland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth $25,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the first quarter worth $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of comScore by 60.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of comScore during the second quarter worth $57,000. 55.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; TV Essentials that combines TV viewing information with marketing segmentation and consumer databases; and StationView Essentials to understand consumer viewing patterns and characteristics.

