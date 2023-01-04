Comstock Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 8,405 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 4,054 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jim L. Turner purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $208,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 280,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,905,997.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris E. Foster purchased 14,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.33 per share, with a total value of $200,978.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 176,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,641.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Comstock Resources Stock Down 8.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,006,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Comstock Resources by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 52,299 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Comstock Resources by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $6.88 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.54.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.48 million. Comstock Resources had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 70.54%. Equities analysts expect that Comstock Resources will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comstock Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Comstock Resources’s payout ratio is 14.53%.

About Comstock Resources

(Get Rating)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.