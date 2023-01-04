Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total transaction of $1,216,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 2,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total value of $264,741.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,911.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.64, for a total value of $1,216,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,271.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $2,757,440. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Concentrix stock opened at $132.94 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $108.57 and a twelve month high of $208.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.54.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

