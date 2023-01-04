Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.5 %

ED stock opened at $95.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.74. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

