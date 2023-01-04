Contrasting AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC) & CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO)

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO – Get Rating) and AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CECO Environmental $324.14 million 1.20 $1.43 million $0.20 56.70 AeroClean Technologies $620,000.00 79.23 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -11.32

CECO Environmental has higher revenue and earnings than AeroClean Technologies. AeroClean Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CECO Environmental, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

64.9% of CECO Environmental shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 15.1% of CECO Environmental shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 50.8% of AeroClean Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

CECO Environmental has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AeroClean Technologies has a beta of -7.16, indicating that its stock price is 816% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CECO Environmental 2.58% 8.12% 3.68% AeroClean Technologies -578.61% -48.08% -36.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for CECO Environmental and AeroClean Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CECO Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A AeroClean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

AeroClean Technologies has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 120.82%. Given AeroClean Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AeroClean Technologies is more favorable than CECO Environmental.

Summary

CECO Environmental beats AeroClean Technologies on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy air- and water-borne emissions from industrial facilities as well as fluid handling, gas separation, and filtration systems. It offers dampers and diverters, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, cyclonic technology, thermal oxidizers, filtration systems, scrubbers, and water and fluid handling equipment, as well as plant engineering services and engineered design build fabrication. The company markets its products and services to natural gas processors, transmission and distribution companies, refineries, power generators, industrial manufacturing, engineering and construction companies, semiconductor manufacturers, compressor manufacturers, beverage can manufacturers, metals and minerals, and electric vehicle producer companies. CECO Environmental Corp. was incorporated in 1966 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About AeroClean Technologies

AeroClean Technologies, Inc., an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications. The company was formerly known as AeroClean Technologies, LLC. AeroClean Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

