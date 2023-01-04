CorMedix (NASDAQ:CRMD) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMD – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.12 and last traded at $4.18. 232,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 195,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CorMedix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CorMedix from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71.

CorMedix ( NASDAQ:CRMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 48.66% and a negative net margin of 31,830.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Todisco purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.82 per share, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 242,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,085.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CorMedix by 8.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,796,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $38,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is DefenCath/Neutrolin, a novel anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, total parenteral nutrition, and oncology.

