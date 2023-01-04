Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 5,003 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,839.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.8% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,412,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 189,889 shares worth $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

