Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COTY. Bank of America began coverage on Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $9.00 to $8.25 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.86.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Olivier Goudet acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $109,361,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coty by 123.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,598,000 after buying an additional 9,311,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Coty by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 11,823.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,121,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,061,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.