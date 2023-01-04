Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded by Piper Sandler to Overweight

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Coty to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Coty from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.86.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty Price Performance

Coty stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50. Coty has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Transactions at Coty

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coty had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Olivier Goudet purchased 100,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,039,129 shares in the company, valued at $7,907,771.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Coty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Coty by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Coty by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coty by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Coty by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Coty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.