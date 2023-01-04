Country Trust Bank Has $57.68 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Country Trust Bank grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,925.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 599,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 570,223 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.8% of Country Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $57,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,191,787,000 after purchasing an additional 157,098 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after acquiring an additional 6,343,615 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after acquiring an additional 252,657 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,143,633 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,780,439,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1,858.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,300 shares during the period. 28.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 189,889 shares valued at $8,486,706. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $89.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.39 and its 200-day moving average is $103.96. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.43.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

