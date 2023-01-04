COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4%

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. 4,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.

COVA Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.99.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in COVA Acquisition by 26.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,693 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street LLC grew its position in COVA Acquisition by 5,314.1% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 11,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in COVA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $66,000.

About COVA Acquisition

COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.