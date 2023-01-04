CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Trading 4.1% Higher

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $38.87 and last traded at $37.56. 114,956 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 154% from the average session volume of 45,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Trading Up 4.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $427.66 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $124.58 million during the quarter.

In other CPI Card Group news, Director Robert Pearce sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $565,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,265,525.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,429 shares of company stock worth $575,706. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CPI Card Group stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.05% of the company’s stock.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.